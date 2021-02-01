Mexico will lose 782 million dollars due to the suspension of flights from Canada: Sectur.

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, recalled that in 2020, the total number of passengers arriving in Mexico via air from Canada was one million 20,000, which meant a 61.3% reduction concerning what was registered in 2019.

MEXICO CITY (SECTUR) – The suspension of Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing, and WestJet flights to tourist destinations in Mexico for the next three months, determined by the Canadian Government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, will generate a drop of 782 million dollars in the capture of foreign tourist exchange and the arrival of 791,000 visitors.

In a statement released this Sunday, January 31, on the website of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), it was reported on the eventual loss due to the actions that went into effect this Sunday and will culminate on April 30 (the only airports that will receive international flights are: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal).

As a result, Aeromexico will suspend Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto between February 8 and 10 and will resume flights on May 1 if the authorities allow it.

Canada is the second-largest source of tourists to Mexico, after the United States. “The loss may be less than estimated since the Canadian government’s restrictions are similar to those imposed by the U.S. government, which can be mitigated with actions that some Mexican airlines and hotels in tourist destinations in the country are applying with Covid-19 tests before the return of tourists to their nation”. Explained the head of Sectur, Miguel Torruco Marqués, in the press release.

The agency recalled that on a date yet to be confirmed, all passengers arriving in Canada would have to undergo a PCR test at the airport of disembarkation and wait for 72 hours in a designated hotel until the results are available. This stay can cost up to 2,000 Canadian dollars and must be covered by the traveler.

With such actions, Torruco Marqués said that the Canadian Government would also register a decrease in the flow of Mexican travelers, which is estimated at 372,000 tourists, with a loss of 368 million dollars in foreign exchange earnings.

After the Canadian decision was made public, it was reported that the Mexican Government hopes that the most recent measure announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be withdrawn as soon as possible to prevent a deep economic crisis in the North American region.

