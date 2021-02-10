Mexico registering over 10 thousand new daily coronavirus infections

On Tuesday, February 9th, Mexico reported 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday, Feb. 9th, reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.

The government has declared the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Christopher Cushing & Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







