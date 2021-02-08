Mexico reaches more than 166 thousand deaths due to Covid-19

In the last 24 hours, the country added 414 COVID-19 deaths.
There are 1,932,145 infected
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Mexico has accumulated, as of February 7, a total of 166,200 deaths due to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health authorities.
🚦 Semáforo de Riesgo #COVID19 🇲🇽— Reportes Diarios COVID-19 Mx (@rpCov19mx) February 8, 2021
Vigencia: Del 01/feb/21 al 14/feb/21
Estados en Riesgo:
🔴 Máximo: 13 (+3).
🟠 Alto: 17 (-2).
🟡 Medio: 2 (+0).
🟢 Bajo: 0 (-1).
⭕️ Con posibilidad de pasar a Riesgo Máximo: 10 pic.twitter.com/FBiqYrAmrS
In the last 24 hours, Mexico added 414 deaths due to coronavirus. At a press conference held at the National Palace, it was informed that there are 34,674 beds available throughout the country, so there is a 50% hospital occupancy rate in Mexico.
Besides, the country registered 1,932,145 total cases of Covid-19, which means that there was an increase of 6,065 new infections on the last day.
The states with the most cases are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, and Jalisco.
📰 Resumen #COVID19 México 🇲🇽— Reportes Diarios COVID-19 Mx (@rpCov19mx) February 8, 2021
[Hilo Gráfico]
Al 7 de febrero del 2021, se registraron:
🔴 1,932,145 #confirmados (+6,065)
🟢 68,660 #activos (-3,428)
⚫️ 166,200 #defunciones (+414)
🟡 431,956 #sospechosos (-2,814)
🔵 1,490,501 #recuperados estimados (+10,329) pic.twitter.com/0dhvdCYFEi
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
