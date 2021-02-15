Mexico has 140 million COVID vaccines, AMLO says

The Mexican president declared that the national vaccination campaign will begin this Monday, February 15th.

SAN MATEO ETLATONGO, Oaxaca (February 14, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that 140 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 that are needed to protect the population have already been purchased by the Mexican government.

During a visit to a nursery of the Sembrando Vida program, accompanied by Governor Alejandro Murat and the Secretary of Welfare, Javier May, López Obrador reiterated that this week the national coronavirus vaccination campaign begins across the country.

“This is going to help us a lot, the fact that we have acquired 140 million doses, 32 billion pesos we paid for that. All the vaccine that is needed to protect our people has already been bought,” AMLO

He indicated that immunization will protect the population so as not to get sick with the SARS-CoV-2 virus , not to suffer and not continue to suffer from this pandemic.

Vaccination will not start in areas of greater contagion

According to the National Vaccination Strategy document, presented on Saturday, Feb. 13th, at a meeting headed by Undersecretary Hugo López Gatell with the State Secretaries of Health, this Monday the vaccination process of senior citizens will begin.

The vaccination will start in rural areas and not in areas of great contagion, such as urban zones, which has been questioned by state health officials.

“We are going to make it known in Oaxaca (the capital), we are going to have a conference in the morning as it is done every day in the National Palace. We will inform the public about the National Vaccination Plan progress, we will do anything necessary to protect our people from the Covid pandemic,” AMLO

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments