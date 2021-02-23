Mexican Navy rescues boat crew adrift near Mahahual

The God of the Sea had engine failures; crew members in good health

The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) rescued the crew of a smaller Imemsa-type vessel, which was left adrift due to engine failures, near the coast of Mahahual, Quintana Roo.

The manager of the ship in trouble reported his situation to the Command and Control Room of the Eleventh Naval Zone, who sent a Defender-class fast boat to search for him.

The ship in trouble, named Dios del mar, was located 12 nautical miles, about 22 kilometers, southeast of Mahahual.

Naval Health Personnel reviewed the crew, two names of Mexican nationality, and found that they were in good health, so they were transferred, along with their boat, to the port of Mahahual, from where they were able to withdraw by their own means.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments