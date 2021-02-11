Merida will improve its road infrastructure at 16 crossings and roundabouts

To guarantee more efficient, accessible, and safe mobility for all, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and mayor Renán Barrera Concha, presented the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure, a project within the Mérida 2050 Agenda which contemplates a series of coordinated actions that will translate into a total investment of 760 million pesos and the generation of more than 11,000 jobs, both direct and indirect.

Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha announced the details of this joint plan that consists of promoting safe intersections by intervening in 16 crossings and roundabouts that register the highest traffic in the city, the establishment of smart traffic lights, the installation of pedestrian bridges. , the paving of 21 kilometers of streets inside the Peripheral Ring and the repaving of 10 kilometers of the Mérida’s Periférico, which although it is a federal highway, to date no resources have been received for its maintenance.

An important part of the benefits of the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure is to achieve safer mobility for citizens, a more efficient traffic flow, an improvement of the tourist image, the increase in capital gains in intervened areas, as well as the economic spill and the creation of thousands of new sources of employment for the Yucatecans.

Within this framework, it was indicated that the objective of the Program is to make vehicular mobility more efficient, improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and contribute to public safety, all of this given the significant growth that the city of Mérida has presented.

In the area of ​​safe intersections, in a first stage 16 crossings and roundabouts with the highest traffic in the city will be intervened. For this, technical improvements will be made such as safe pedestrian crossings, widening of sidewalks, infrastructure for cyclists, traffic lights to improve vehicular flow, public spaces in disused areas and penalized right turns.

The points are the following: the Yucatán Avenues (exit to Motul), the García Lavín-Periférico (City Center), the monument to La Mestiza in Francisco de Montejo, the monument to La Xtabay in Polígono, where the Deportivo de Pacabtún is, the Fidel Velánzquez on Calle 14, the point where the Bodega Aurrera on Quetzalcóatl Avenue and the SEDENA Monument (42nd street with 115) are located.

Calle 138 of Juan Pablo II, the routes 25 and 55B – street 16 (Conalep / IMSSS), near Avenida Aviación, Periférico with Avenida Jacinto Canek, Calle 60 with 21 de Pensiones (Plaza Dorada), Calle 21 with 116 (Colonia Hidalgo), 7th Street with Periférico (Cholul exit, and finally, the Monument to the Haciendas.

It should be noted that currently there are mobility studies of 70 saturated crossings and roundabouts. With these works, the flow of public and vehicular transport will also be improved, traffic times will be minimized, pollution levels will be reduced, pedestrian safety will be improved and jobs will be created.

As part of the actions, 2,646 pedestrian traffic lights will be installed that will be linked and controlled on the C5i.

This will be done at 307 intersections; 321 controllers and 212 doppler radars to achieve intelligent (adaptive) traffic control, a central signaling system, which will be prioritized for emergency vehicles, the flow of public transport will be optimized, and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists will be improved.

On the other hand, in Periférico, 5 new bridges, 4 temporary bridges, and 8 existing bridges will be built to improve pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow on this important artery and guarantee universal accessibility.

Also, 21 kilometers of streets within the Merida’s Periférico will be paved, which in addition to continuing to generate jobs, contributes to improving vehicular flow and road conditions, as well as minimizing traffic times.

Finally, 10 kilometers of the Merida’s Periférico will be repaved. Although it is a federal road, no resources have been received from the Government of Mexico for its maintenance and the State Government and the City Council decided to attend to its resurfacing due to urgent need. With this, the aim is to make the traffic flow efficient, minimize traffic times, reduce accidents and promote job creation.

