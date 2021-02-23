Merida the safest city to travel to in Mexico (VIDEO)

The people from For The Road traveled to Merida Yucatan as the beginning of our travel series vlog around the state of Yucatan.

In this episode, we will show you what is considered the safest city in Mexico, in addition to more information about this wonderful place in the state of Yucatan

If you’re planning a trip to Merida, you need to check out this video:

Source: YouTube (For The Road)

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments