Merida surpasses 20 thousand Covid infections

On Thursday, Feb. 25th, Mérida surpassed the barrier of 20 thousand infected by Covid-19, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) by establishing that three out of every five infected are from this capital city.

Just two days ago, the figure exceeded two percent of the contagion rate of the lethal disease of rapid transmission, and today it exceeded 20 thousand accumulated confirmed cases, including positive cases due to epidemiological association and opinion.

According to the SSY’s daily technical statement, 113 active confirmed cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing the Covid-19 disease were registered today, distributed in 18 municipalities, as well as 12 deaths, of which five deceased were originally from Mérida, and the rest from Izamal, Kanasín, Seyé, Suma, Tixkokob and Valladolid, and even one from Tabasco.

