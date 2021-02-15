Mérida restaurant shut down for failing to comply with health regulations

For failing to comply with the health provisions of the economic reopening in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, the State Government closed the Porfirio’s restaurant, located on Avenida Prolongación Paseo de Montejo, for which the establishment could receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos.
Personnel from the State Health Secretariat (SSY), Government General (SGG), Public Security (SSP), and as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) went to this place and found that the Sanitary measures, among them, a capacity greater than 50% of the allowed diners was found.
The personnel of the State Government proceeded to inform the management of the place that the business would receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos as a result of not respecting the sanitary measures and protocols of the safe economic reopening of the state.
The implementation of these actions is carried out to protect the health of the inhabitants of Yucatan in attention to the Agreement for Safe Economic Reactivation, in accordance with the epidemiological conditions of the health emergency, in order to verify compliance with all the health measures issued by the local authorities.
The State Government reiterates that it will keep a close watch on all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement so that they comply with all health protocols, therefore, they will continue to be firm and apply zero tolerance for those who threaten the health of the Yucatecans.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
‘Aftershock’ from devastating 9.0 quake that hit in 2011, shakes Japan
CNN Tokyo, Japan (February 14, 2021).-.
-
Cancun family vacation ends up in tragedy
Vacations end in a family tragedy.
-
Meet Amador and Flor, first senior citizens immunized against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo
The vaccination point was placed in.
-
AMLO announces change in the SEP: Delfina Álvarez arrives to replace Esteban Moctezuma
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador formalized.
-
Three dead as new Ebola outbreak is declared in Southern Guinea
Guinean health authorities have declared an.
-
Mexico wants to work with Cuba on Covid vaccine phase 3 trial
Mexico is in talks with Cuba.
-
Mexican Army starts Tulum International Airport construction with $ 237 million pesos
AMLO’s government plans to finish the.
-
Dozens of migrants were trapped inside a tank truck unable to breathe, one of them called 911
One subject is already in custody.
-
Mexico has 140 million COVID vaccines, AMLO says
The Mexican president declared that the.
-
Valentine’s Virtual Race “Correr por Amor” Mérida, 2021
In the framework of Valentine’s Day,.
Leave a Comment