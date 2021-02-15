Mérida restaurant shut down for failing to comply with health regulations

For failing to comply with the health provisions of the economic reopening in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, the State Government closed the Porfirio’s restaurant, located on Avenida Prolongación Paseo de Montejo, for which the establishment could receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos.

Personnel from the State Health Secretariat (SSY), Government General (SGG), Public Security (SSP), and as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) went to this place and found that the Sanitary measures, among them, a capacity greater than 50% of the allowed diners was found.

The personnel of the State Government proceeded to inform the management of the place that the business would receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos as a result of not respecting the sanitary measures and protocols of the safe economic reopening of the state.

The implementation of these actions is carried out to protect the health of the inhabitants of Yucatan in attention to the Agreement for Safe Economic Reactivation, in accordance with the epidemiological conditions of the health emergency, in order to verify compliance with all the health measures issued by the local authorities.

The State Government reiterates that it will keep a close watch on all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement so that they comply with all health protocols, therefore, they will continue to be firm and apply zero tolerance for those who threaten the health of the Yucatecans.

