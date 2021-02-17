Merida-Cancun highway fees increase.

Concessionaire ICA increased fees on the Merida-Cancun highway.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The company ICA raised its fees by 3 percent, a percentage similar to that applied by Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos (Capufe) since February 3 on the highway network it administers.

The fee for the trip on the Merida-Cancun highway went from 518 to 534 pesos, in the case of automobiles. The fee for buses and 2-axle cargo trucks increased from 968 to 998 pesos.

The increase depending on the vehicle is 3.08 percent for cars and or 3.09 percent for buses and 2-axle cargo trucks.

The new toll rates for carriers are as follows:

Trucks with 3 to 4 axles: 1,429 pesos.

Vehicles with 5 to 6 axles: 2,209 pesos.

Trucks with 7 to 9 axles: 2,939 pesos.

The toll increase on the Merida-Cancun highway comes when the state government is negotiating with Fonatur. The government is seeking to reach an agreement with the concessionaire company to apply discounts to motorists and transporters since the Tren Maya works since there are stretches in which the roads do not offer traffic safety.

The increase in rates is an act of abuse on the part of ICA, which not only provides a very poor service but also, at this moment, there is a stretch of about 30 kilometers where only one lane is working, which generates serious risk conditions for the users of the highway.

