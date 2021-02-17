Merida-Cancun highway fees increase.

Concessionaire ICA increased fees on the Merida-Cancun highway.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The company ICA raised its fees by 3 percent, a percentage similar to that applied by Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos (Capufe) since February 3 on the highway network it administers.
The fee for the trip on the Merida-Cancun highway went from 518 to 534 pesos, in the case of automobiles. The fee for buses and 2-axle cargo trucks increased from 968 to 998 pesos.
The increase depending on the vehicle is 3.08 percent for cars and or 3.09 percent for buses and 2-axle cargo trucks.
The new toll rates for carriers are as follows:
Trucks with 3 to 4 axles: 1,429 pesos.
Vehicles with 5 to 6 axles: 2,209 pesos.
Trucks with 7 to 9 axles: 2,939 pesos.
The toll increase on the Merida-Cancun highway comes when the state government is negotiating with Fonatur. The government is seeking to reach an agreement with the concessionaire company to apply discounts to motorists and transporters since the Tren Maya works since there are stretches in which the roads do not offer traffic safety.
The increase in rates is an act of abuse on the part of ICA, which not only provides a very poor service but also, at this moment, there is a stretch of about 30 kilometers where only one lane is working, which generates serious risk conditions for the users of the highway.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Watch Trump Plaza Hotel implosion (VIDEO)
On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27-degree.
-
New mosquito species that may be a carrier of dengue near Yucatan
Aedes Vittatus detected in Cuba MÉRIDA,.
-
NASA’s Perseverance Rover to land on Mars tomorrow
NASA’s Mars 2020 spacecraft is operating.
-
Due to slow vaccination, Yucatan is still far from “collective immunization”.
Vaccinated people are asked to follow.
-
On Ash Wednesday, ashes are a symbol, the goal is transformation
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day.
-
Yucatan has the highest number of homes with a bicycle in the country
Mérida is the fourth city in.
-
Six African countries now on alert due to Ebola virus outbreak
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris did not.
-
Under payment leaves 40% of Mexicans without anything to eat
In addition to the 6.1% increase.
-
Unexpected blackout in Yucatán due to power outages
Cenace/CFE announced power outages in 12.
-
Supreme Court will decide if the Yucatan Congress should approve equal marriage.
The case would open the door.
Leave a Comment