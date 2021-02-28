Merida. A Sprawling city with growing risks

According to Inegi, Merida is one of the ten most expensive cities in the country.

MERIDA Yucatan (IMCO/INEGI) – In other parts of the country, Merida, the capital city of Yucatan, is seen as an ideal place to live due to its high-security levels; however, other indicators undermine this idea.

According to Inegi, Merida is one of the ten most expensive cities in the country. Food, alcoholic beverages, and gasoline register an inflation rate of 4.4%, higher than the 4.09% of the country’s rest.

On the other hand, in its Prosperous Cities Index, UN-Habitat gave the Yucatan capital a zero in land-use efficiency due to “the fact that the urban sprawl is growing at a faster rate than the population, which implies inefficient land consumption”.

Inefficient and unsustainable” growth.

“This type of growth is inefficient, inequitable, and financially unsustainable.” The agency gave Merida a poor score in governance and urban legislation, environmental sustainability, and an average score in productivity and development infrastructure.

Another indicator to consider is from the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), which ranked Merida 67th out of 73 in terms of electricity costs. Besides, in terms of urban sprawl, Merida is ranked 69th out of 73 cities evaluated.

What will happen if it continues to grow in the same way?

The Association of Architects of the Metropolitan Zone of Merida warned that if construction permits continue to be granted without adequate planning in the city’s growth, its inhabitants will suffer the lack of services and infrastructure.

According to an analysis, poor growth planning is one of the causes of the floods registered last year in subdivisions such as Las Américas, Los Héroes, or Francisco de Montejo. Drainage was insufficient due to heavy rains.

In another area, the IMCO’s Urban Competitiveness Index ranks the Yucatecan capital in 66th place out of 73 cities in wage equality.

During the First Regional Forum for a Culture of Sustainability, held in January of last year, Merida was mentioned as the eighth city in the country that emits the most CO2 into the environment.

