Meet Amador and Flor, first senior citizens immunized against Covid-19 in Quintana Roo

The vaccination point was placed in the Health Center of the town of Leona Vicario, belonging to the municipality of Puerto Morelos, located in the north of Quintana Roo.

CANCÚN, Q. Roo.- Flor and Amador were the first older adults in the state of Quintana Roo to be immunized against the deadly strain of coronavirus in the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, located in the north of the state.

This Monday, Feb. 15th, around 8 AM, the vaccination plan for older adults in Quintana Roo officially began. This after the Secretary of Health, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo reported through their social networks that yesterday, 6,920 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived at the entity.

Aguirre Crespo reported that these doses will be applied to adults over 60 years of age. Indicating in turn, that the state vaccination plan would start this Monday in the municipalities of Puerto Morelos and Bacalar.

The Leona Vicario health center registered movement since early this Monday, February 15. There, older adults began to line up with all the pertinent hygiene measures and under the custody of Navy agents.

Under two awnings, Health personnel began to attend to the grandparents. There are two tables: one for attention to citizens who registered through the federal Health page, and another table for those who did not have an appointment.

Thus, Mr. Juan Ismael Amador Balderas and Mrs. Flor Padilla Zetina, 71, were the first senior citizens to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Doña Flor told Novedades de Quintana Roo that she was very happy to receive the opportunity to get vaccinated, and in turn sent a message to the population: “It doesn’t matter that there is already a vaccine, we must not lower our guard, we have to continue taking care of ourselves. We are lucky to have the vaccine here at Leona Vicario, ” she said.

Both older adults were evaluated after the application of the vaccine and when they did not present a contrary reaction, they were sent home. It is expected that in 20 days they will go to the Health Center to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

