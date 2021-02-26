Mayoral candidate executed by “sicario” in Puerto Morelos

The official under the command of mayor Laura Fernandez was shot point blank whilst eating breakfast.

CANCUN, Q. Roo (AP) .- Police mobilization was registered this Wednesday, Feb. 24th around 9 in the morning at the General Hospital of Cancun, “Jesus Kumate Rodriguez”, after the arrival of Nacho Sanchez, secretary of the municipality of Puerto Morelos and current candidate for the presidency of the municipality, after he was allegedly shot.

The 911 emergency lines were alerted shortly after 9:00 a.m. about gunshots fired at a well-known cafeteria, located on Caoba Street between Joaquín Zetina Avenue and Maculix Street. A person was reported injured.

Emergency staff transported the man to a hospital in Cancun, who was said to be Nacho Sanchez Cordero, current Secretary of Social Development of Puerto Morelos. This generated police movement at the Kumate Rodríguez Hospital, but later it was reported that he was admitted to the Costamed private hospital.

Minutes after 10:00 a.m., it was reported that Nacho Sánchez lost his life. He was shot several times in the head.

So far the whereabouts of the assassin, who arrived at the cafeteria and fled in an unknown direction after shooting Nacho Sanchez at point blank range, are unknown. Police reports indicated that no other injuries were reported.

