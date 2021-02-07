Mayor of Progreso seeks reelection.

In a conversation with several Progreso residents, they mentioned that the current Mayor’s campaign promises were fulfilled and even exceeded.

PROGRESO Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi is a rising star. His term in office has historically been rated as one of the best.

Zacarías Curi was a businessman who, tired of seeing his Municipality not moving forward, decided to leave the business in the hands of his brother and do something about it. Now, after a term marked by successes and results, Zacarías is seeking reelection as municipal president. He will register as a PAN pre-candidate on Thursday, February 11, at the offices of the state committee of Acción Nacional. The registration will take place at five o’clock in the afternoon.

The registration of Julián Zacarías will take place one day before the end of the pre-campaigns so that the Mayor will not carry out any activities as a pre-candidate. Still, he has been touring the city and all the precincts for several weeks, carrying out various Municipality events, supervising patching works, paving streets, attending neighbors, handing out blankets, among other supports.

The Mayor has already stated that he will not request a leave of absence to carry out a political campaign. His proselytizing activities will be carried out at the end of his working hours. He indicates that he will not neglect public services’ attention. All the officials are responsible for being attentive to their duties.

The slate of candidates for councilmen who will be with Julián Zacarías is still in the integration process; the Mayor indicated that they would be announced as soon as they are ready. He mentioned that for the moment, there is no movement in the team of collaborators of the Comuna. All remain in their positions. They continue working, fulfilling their commissions.

The Mayor declares that he will campaign to get closer to the citizens to ask for their vote of confidence for another three-year term.

Julián Zacarías will have as political opponents Lila Rosa Frías Castillo of the PRI; Jorge Manzanero Ku, of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC); Romario García Ramírez, for the Partido Encuentro Solidario (PES); Naomi Arjona Rosas, of the PRD; Miguel Jesús Anguas Pérez, for Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP). The Morena party has not yet designated its candidate for mayor; there are nine pre-candidates seeking the nomination.

In a conversation with several Progreso residents, they mentioned that the current Mayor’s campaign promises were fulfilled and even exceeded. “Zacarías has done more than what was proposed, everything that has been done is in sight.” They gave us an example of the Municipality problems: garbage collection, drinking water, and cleaning of the beaches, which have been solved.

Although it is mentioned that there are still issues to be worked on, citizens also note that they are being complied with, as is the case of the potholes, but work is being done to make the repairs.

Currently, the government of Progreso is carrying out a street repaving program, a work in coordination with the state government. Rainwater wells are also being drilled in different parts of the city and other comisarías.

It is worth mentioning that Julián Zacarías has carried out programs that no other mayor had done or had done very little. Such is the case of the improvements in different parks in Chicxulub, Chelem, and Chuburná and the construction of the sports field in Chelem, the geology museum on the malecón, security mea.

