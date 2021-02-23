March 1st: Back to classes at private schools in Mexico

Eleven months after the closure of all schools was decreed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Private Schools of the Mexican Republic (ANFE-ANEP) reported that on March 1st, they will resume face-to-face classes at their schools, regardless of the status of the epidemiological traffic light or government regulations.

The Mexican authorities propose a gradual return to the classroom, starting with the states that are on a green traffic light or present less risk. However, the ANFE-ANEP declared that they will take action for the reopening in this school year 2020-2021.

“It is of vital importance that directors, teachers, and parents initiate face-to-face educational activities to face the new challenges and new living conditions in society, generated by the pandemic and that have caused other crises,” said the National Association of Private Schools. it’s a statement.

“The State has been violating the rights of society, especially in education. They do not realize that they violate the right to health, there are emotional, mental, obesity and all kinds of disorders in students, ”explained Alfredo Villar Jiménez, president of ANFE-ANEP, at a press conference.

“The color of the traffic light does not matter, private schools are going to open,” said Villar Jiménez.

However, he clarified that the return is optional, both for schools and for parents and students. “Very respectable also parents who do not want to send them and who will be at a distance,” added the head of the association.

The association clarified that “all health precautions will be taken, both in homes and in schools.” This following the sanitation protocols of the Secretaries of Health and Education.

“Everything will be attached to the rule of law where the violated rights will be restored and the enjoyment of them will be guaranteed, the support of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the governors and state education secretariats will be requested,” said Villar Jiménez, and added that if sanctions or fines are applied to them, they will appeal to legal instances.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments