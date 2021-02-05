Man wanted for Cancun double murder arrested in CDMX

Mexico City, Mexico — A man wanted by Cancun police has been arrested by Mexico City authorities. Elements of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office say they made the arrest after locating the man, who had an outstanding warrant in Quintana Roo.
The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office says that 30-year-old Hernán Dante Díaz Pérez was taken into custody while traveling in a vehicle along Chapultepec Avenue. At the time of his arrest, Díaz Pérez was allegedly found in possession of a loaded pistol, marijuana and false identification.
He was wanted in connection to two Cancun murders that occurred in September of 2020. Authorities say he is believed responsible for the death of two found September 10, when the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a car in the Cuna Maya neighborhood of Cancun.
Díaz Pérez is said to belong to an armed wing of the Jalisco Nueva Generación and Los Rojos Cartels.
