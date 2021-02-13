Lourdes León, Madonna’s daughter, enjoys the beaches of the Riviera Maya

Recently, Lourdes León was criticized by many media for joining the “sobaquember” movement, an initiative that seeks to vindicate the female right not to wax.

TULUM, Q. Roo.- The paradisiacal beaches of the Riviera Maya were the setting chosen by Madonna’s daughter to take a break this February 2021. Lourdes León, was captured in Tulum enjoying a vacation in the company of her sentimental partner , Jonathan Puglia.

Lola (as people close to her say) enjoyed the Mexican Caribbean with her boyfriend, with whom she is known to have had an uninterrupted relationship since 2017. Both were seen happy, kissing and lavishing love on the beaches of Tulum.

The 24-year-old is the daughter of the queen of pop and Carlos León, a Cuban dancer who in 2013 married the designer Betina Holte in Denmark. Regarding Lourdes, Carlos has declared that he will always be grateful to Madonna : “My daughter is everything to me.”

Recently, Lourdes León was criticized by many media for joining the “sobaquember” movement, an initiative that seeks to vindicate the female right not to wax .

It is worth mentioning that Lourdes became a trend at the beginning of February this year, after its premiere on the social network Instagram , where she had a brush with her followers. Entertainment portals indicated that he mistreated his fans, which does not seem to affect the popularity of the young woman, who despite her age and lifestyle has stayed away from the spotlight and digital platforms.

Lourdes Leon shows off her curves while on a beach vacation in Tulum with her boyfriend. https://t.co/iPmOL1dNbq — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) February 3, 2021

Recently, Madonna herself was able to admit that she envied Lourdes’ talent and her ability to function regardless of being the “daughter of…”.

Currently, León is the creative director of the clothing brand “Material Girl”.

