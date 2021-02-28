Los Cabos positions itself as ‘the perfect escape’ from pandemic confinement – Airbnb.

Jorge Balderrama, the platform’s Director of Policy, pointed out that the advance of vaccination in the United States can increase the influx of tourists to the destination.

CABO SAN LUCAS (El Financiero) – COVID-friendly villas in Los Cabos represent an escape opportunity for people who want to escape pandemic confinement, said Jorge Balderrama, Airbnb’s Director of Policy.

“The offer that Baja California Sur and particularly Los Cabos has are these villas that exist, under-inhabited. They are the perfect escape for those who want to reconnect with their families and be in a controlled and private space,” he said at the EF Summit Especial Los Cabos. Real estate success in a time of the pandemic.

The executive pointed out that this is also the tourist offer of the tourist destination in the north of Mexico. He added that there is a preference for tourists from the United States among the platform’s clients, especially from California.

Balderrama indicated that this inventory of lodging properties could be better. “I think we have to join efforts and send the right signals that we are ready to receive more tourists,” he said.

The United States’ progress in vaccination against COVID-19, being one of the world leaders in this regard, can increase the influx of visitors, he said. Travel searches for Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta have increased 50%.

