Living is easy in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico – When it comes to most sought-after places to live in Mexico for expats and retirees, San Miguel de Allende is near the top of almost every list. This beautiful city in the state of Guanajuato, about 4 hours from Mexico City, is one of the most amazing places to live in the country.
Not only does this city have a very alluring cost of living rate, but it’s historic center is actually a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s been mandated that the original colonial structure of just about every building in the downtown area be preserved and retain its original historic appearance. Needless to say, this makes San Miguel de Allende a uniquely beautiful city in Mexico.
The city is a favorite destination for artists, musicians, writers and creatives of all types. The art scene is complete with live theater, book clubs, live music venues, independent films theaters, art galleries and just about anything else you can imagine.
This makes it a fantastic place for not only creative types, but for most anyone who is looking for a stunning place to live in Mexico. Plus, it’s also got a wide variety of gastronomic options for foodies looking to pamper their palates.
Source: San Miguel Times
