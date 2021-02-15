Justina Mex Hau, an 84-year-old woman, became the first older adult to be vaccinated in Yucatan

Valladolid, Yucatán, February 15, 2021.- Justina Mex Hau, an 84-year-old woman, became the first elderly person in the state to receive the Coronavirus vaccine, a procedure that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal confirmed and marked the start of mass vaccination in Yucatán.

At the General Hospital of Valladolid, Vila Dosal confirmed the beginning of the application of the 15,630 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived last Sunday in the territory, which are being destined and administered to men and women aged 60 years and over, from this municipality, as well as Motul and Conkal.

