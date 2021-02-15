Justina Mex Hau, an 84-year-old woman, became the first older adult to be vaccinated in Yucatan

Valladolid, Yucatán, February 15, 2021.- Justina Mex Hau, an 84-year-old woman, became the first elderly person in the state to receive the Coronavirus vaccine, a procedure that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal confirmed and marked the start of mass vaccination in Yucatán.
At the General Hospital of Valladolid, Vila Dosal confirmed the beginning of the application of the 15,630 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived last Sunday in the territory, which are being destined and administered to men and women aged 60 years and over, from this municipality, as well as Motul and Conkal.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
15,630 doses to kick off the of State Vaccination Campaign
Mérida, Yucatan.- As previously announced by.
-
Mérida restaurant shut down for failing to comply with health regulations
For failing to comply with the.
-
Mexican Army starts Tulum International Airport construction with $ 237 million pesos
AMLO’s government plans to finish the.
-
Dozens of migrants were trapped inside a tank truck unable to breathe, one of them called 911
One subject is already in custody.
-
Valentine’s Virtual Race “Correr por Amor” Mérida, 2021
In the framework of Valentine’s Day,.
-
Truth panel could help Mexico with slavery legacy, says Martin Luther King III
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A truth.
-
More and more Yucatecans rather live in consensual union than in matrimony
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN. (February 13, 2021).- Valentine’s.
-
Missing teenager found by State Police in Mérida
As published yesterday in The Yucatan.
-
In Yucatan, vaccinations for senior citizens will begin on Monday.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – “This.
-
Amber Alert activated for 17-year-old from Abalá, Yuc.
The Attorney General of the State.
Leave a Comment