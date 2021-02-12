Julián Zacarías Curi, wants reelection in Progreso

The mayor of Progreso, Julián Zacarías Curi, registered this Thursday afternoon as a PAN candidate, seeking re-election to govern for another three-year term in the municipality of Progreso.
The municipal president went to the municipal committee to request his registration to participate in the internal process of the blue and white in the port, although he is the only applicant.
In his speech, he assured that in his municipal administration he has done more in two and a half years than what the previous ones have done in the last 20 years.
“My priority at this stage will be to generate order and inclusion to improve the standard of living of the inhabitants of the port,” he said.
Zacarías Curi anticipated that his payroll for the next triennium will be inclusive.
