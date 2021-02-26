Is Quintana Roo’s tourist corridor becoming a place of operation for drug traffickers?

Recent high-profile drug plane interceptions suggest the once tranquil Mexican state of Quintana Roo is growing as a drug-trafficking hub.
Most of the drugs are likely smuggled on to the US, while some are shipped to Europe or remain in Mexico for domestic production.
A recent string of high-profile drug plane interceptions suggests the once tranquil Mexican state of Quintana Roo is being increasingly relied upon as a drug trafficking hub.
On February 5, local media reports claimed a Cessna-type jet suspected of being used by drug traffickers had been found partially incinerated after it landed in the community of Nuevo Tabasco, close to Quintana Roo’s border with Campeche.
Military officials were present at the site, as it was suspected drugs transported by the plane might have been hidden in mountains surrounding the illegal landing spot, according to local media outlet, Quadratín Quintana Roo.
The report added that the aircraft had been detected by Mexico’s air force earlier that morning, before it was found partially destroyed hours later.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON BUSINESS INSIDER
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First Account Surplus in decades for Mexico during 2020
(Reuters).- Mexico registered an annual current.
-
Banco de Mexico is ready to help Financial Markets operate “smoothly”
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s central bank.
-
Is AMLO trying to break with the USMCA?
Ahead of Blinken meeting, Mexico president.
-
Bill Gates to AMLO: more education and less oil
Bill Gates reveals that if he.
-
Chichén Itzá will close for the second year during the Spring Equinox
Chichén Itzá will reopen its doors.
-
FBI Confirms Report of ‘Long, Cylindrical’ UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’ Over New Mexico
American Airlines pilots encountered a strange UFO over New Mexico..
-
Mayoral candidate executed by “sicario” in Puerto Morelos
The official under the command of.
-
Tulum police arrest gay couple for kissing in public (VIDEO)
“They can’t kiss in public because.
-
Yucatan State Security totally secretive regarding Las Americas execution
The Yucatan State Security authorities are.
-
Mexican meat companies to conquer China.
At least 50 producers are waiting.
Leave a Comment