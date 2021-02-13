In Yucatan, vaccinations for senior citizens will begin on Monday.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – “This Sunday -February 15th- the first vaccines to be applied to senior citizens will arrive in Mexico.” Informed the State Secretary of Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, who met with his counterparts from the other states and federal health authorities, headed by the Federal Secretary and Undersecretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela and Hugo López-Gatell.

The Federal Government representatives added that the new shipment of vaccines would begin to be applied on Monday to people over 60 years of age. “It must be remembered that these treatments will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the Federal Government who is in charge of the appointment and registration process.” Said the health secretary. It has been informed that the federal authority will call by phone the people who will receive the vaccine on this occasion.

Sauri Vivas explains that, according to the federal authorities’ strategy, these vaccines will be applied only to senior citizens. The Federation is in charge of this vaccination’s planning and protocols; “the State Government will be supporting and assisting,” specified the official.

At the meeting, Secretary Sauri Vivas expressed the need to conclude with the vaccination process of health personnel from public and private hospitals and ensure the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for those who have already received the first inoculation. The Yucatan Secretary’s position was seconded by the other Secretaries of Health of the states, as well as other national coordinators.

