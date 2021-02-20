Hugo López-Gatell tests positive for coronavirus

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health and face of the strategic coordination of the Mexican government for the management of the covid-19 pandemic, reported this Saturday Feb. 20th, that he tested positive for coronavirus.

In his Twitter account he specified that since yesterday he has mild symptoms and that he tested positive for covid-19 antigens, he added that he is waiting for the PCR test.

López-Gatell said that he will work from home, “constantly monitoring the vaccination strategy.”

Comparto públicamente que tengo #COVID19. Inicié con síntomas ayer por la noche, afortunadamente son leves. La prueba de antígenos dio resultado positivo y espero el de la PCR. Estaré trabajando desde casa, pendiente de la estrategia de vacunación. — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) February 20, 2021

Other high-ranking federal officials who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and who have recovered satisfactorily are the Secretaries of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda Guzmán; of Energy, Rocío Nanhle; from the Public Function, Irma Eréndida Sandoval; of Tourism, Miguel Torruco; of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos Arámbula; and from the Treasury, Arturo Herrera. President López Obrador himself tested positive in January and after two weeks of confinement, the president resumed his public activities on February 8th.







