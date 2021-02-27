Hot Yucatan weekend in the middle of the winter

This Saturday, due to the entry of humidity in surface levels, scattered cloudy clouds will remain and no rains are expected in Yucatan.
However, the intense heat will continue to prevail this weekend due to the effects of an anticyclonem syste.
Maximum temperatures of between 31 and 36 degrees are forecast and even higher numbers could be registered in certain points of the western and southern Yucatan, as well as central and northern Campeche.
As if that were not enough, the thermal sensation would be around 40 degrees this weekend.
In the case of the Yucatecan capital, the minimum temperatures would be about 23 degrees, and the maximum from 32 to 35 degrees, with no probability of rain. Where there could be rains, in isolation, is in Quintana Roo.
For Sunday, a ‘Surada‘ is expected to be registered with gusting winds of up to 55 km / h in coastal areas.
According to the meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma, for this weekend and the beginning of the next, which is already March, the arrival of a new cold front is not expected.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
SSY supports the request of doctors to conclude vaccination of Health personnel
Mérida, Yucatán, (February 27, 2021).- The.
-
Beach closed due to shark sighting in Quintana Roo
The black flag is until further.
-
60 South Street to be named after Armando Manzanero
Merida’s City Council unanimously approves the.
-
The Superior Audit Office of the Federation is AMLO’s new enemy.
Morena and its allies in the.
-
New COVID-19 variant found in Mexico: it is present in 80% of cases and has increased transmission.
The INDRE’s Technological Development and Molecular.
-
Morena ‘pulls’ Félix Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy after allegations of rape and sexual abuse.
AMLO’s party Morena, had endorsed Salgado.
-
Pemex’s multi-billion dollar losses soar 38% in 2020
According to the company’s financial report,.
-
Rabies Vaccination Campaign in Progreso, Yuc.
Progreso, Yucatán (February 26, 2021).- This.
-
Poland opens murder investigation into fate of 2 Polish nationals in Mexico
WARSAW, Poland (Thu, February 25, 2021).
-
Is Quintana Roo’s tourist corridor becoming a place of operation for drug traffickers?
Recent high-profile drug plane interceptions suggest.
Leave a Comment