Hot weather and temperatures of 35 in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatan – This Tuesday, the arrival of warm and humid air from the Caribbean Sea to the Yucatan Peninsula will generate clear skies and isolated clouds.

There will be a rain intervals in the south and center of Yucatan, south and center of Quintana Roo, and in the north, south and east of Campeche.

For Yucatan, maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius are forecast, and could be even higher in some cases in the west and south of the state, while minimum temperatures, which will be at dawn, will range from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

In the case of Merida, maximum temperatures of around 35 degrees are forecast, and minimum temperatures of around 22 degrees. In addition, there is a very low probability of rainfall in the Yucatan capital, in any case, precipitation will be in the afternoon and from mid-week onwards.

There will be southeast wind from 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 40 km/h in coastal areas.

Weather Wednesday, February 9

This Wednesday, tropical air from the Caribbean Sea will continue to enter the Yucatan Peninsula, causing clear skies and isolated clouds with the possibility of drizzle in the center and south of Quintana Roo, south of Yucatan, as well as in the north, east and south of Campeche.

Temperatures will be hot during the day and warm at dawn, with wind from the east-southeast at 15 to 25 km/h, and gusts of 40 km/h over the coast.

At least during this week, hot weather will continue in Yucatan, as well as thermal sensations above 36 degrees Celsius, as a result of the dominance of an anticyclonic system that prevents the arrival of cold fronts.

