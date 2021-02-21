Guess who’s back – Trump will make his first public appearance as an ex-president in Florida.

“The Donald ” will participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on February 28.
FLORIDA United States (Agencies) – Donald Trump will make his first appearance as a former president at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.
Ian Walters, a spokesman for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump would deliver a speech on Feb. 28 at its annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
The former president plans to use his speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and conservative momentum, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s actions for overturning his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity.
CPAC takes place this year in Orlando, Florida, and will be attended by numerous former Trump officials and others representing his wing of the Republican Party, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Trump has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House in January and moving to Palm Beach, Florida, but reappeared last week in a series of phone interviews to discuss the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.
Trump has had a long history with CPAC, which played a crucial role in his emergence as a political force.
