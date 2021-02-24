Governor inaugurates the Academic Laboratories for Innovation 4.0 at the UTM

Together with the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal led the commissioning and unveiling of a commemorative plaque of these new spaces at the facilities of the Metropolitan Technological University (UTM), the product of a strategic alliance with France to promote these industrial sectors and in which about 26 million pesos were invested.

The Laboratory of Design, Innovation and Digital Manufacturing for Aeronautics consists of two areas, the first is the Certification area, which has a high-performance workstation, 3D scanner, 3D printer, blackboard, desk, industrial work table, as well as benches and desks for students.

The second, which is the Training area, which is equipped with a Security and Communications server, Applications and Resources server, a High-Performance workstation for teachers and 10 more for students, 10 High-Performance workstations for students of Reverse Engineering, Virtual Reality System, 2 3D scanners, 2 3D printers, 5 Collaborative Work Systems, Projection System, blackboard, desk, 5 work islands with 4 tables each and 10 industrial work tables.

As regards the Logistics laboratory based on technology 4.0, it is made up of an Extended Reality area where students can experience in a virtual way, different modeled scenarios in order to train and develop skills related to the required areas.

Likewise, the laboratory is designed to simulate a next-generation supply and storage chain in which the identification of products is carried out through barcodes and radio frequency systems, all this through an industrial network ethernet and Wi-Fi. .

Through the set of stations, various scenarios can be created that allow the study of inventory management and control issues, production order processing, customs inspections, reception, and shipping of materials.

One of the main strengths of the laboratory resides in the Forklift Simulator that allows replicating the operation of this device with training scenarios to promote safer operating practices of this type of machinery and maximize productivity.

In his message, the Governor explained that the federal Ministry of Public Education made 10 of these laboratories in the country, and thanks to the efforts made, of these 10, 2 were established in Yucatan: one here, at the UTM, and the one that is inaugurated last week at the Yucatan Polytechnic University.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments