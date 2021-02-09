Get a virtual college degree from UADY

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (February 9, 2021).- The Academic Unit of Virtual Education of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) launched the call to register for virtual degrees in Education and Public Management.

These programs were designed so that students can successfully complete them at a distance and one of the benefits of this type of degree is that there is no age limit.

Students range from 18 to 65 years old, which opens a window of opportunity for people who want to self-fulfill and meet their academic goals.

Enrollment stages

The call consists of six stages: online registration, preparatory course for admission to the degree, consultation of results, registration process, induction course, and academic load.

Stage one of the online registration process takes place from February 5 to March 16, 2021.

To register as an applicant, you must enter the site www.unidadvirtual.uady.mx and carry out the activities listed in the call, which include answering the sociodemographic profile survey and uploading a photograph, among others.

Subsequently, the preparatory course will take place from April 12 to 30, 2021, while the results will be published on May 17th.

In case of being admitted to any of the educational programs taught at the UAEV, the registration process must be carried out from May 24 to June 4.

In order to guide applicants in the academic and administrative field, as part of stage five, from June 21 to July 6, the induction course “Trayectoria U” will be taught.

Finally, during stage six, the load of subjects will be carried out from July 12 to 15, and the information of the subjects will be available in the Virtual Classroom, so students are encouraged to review it in advance.

To consult the complete call, visit the page www.unidadvirtual.uady.mx or communicate through the email atencion.uaev@correo.uady.mx

