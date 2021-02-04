Former governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, arrested in Acapulco

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed the arrest of the former governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, who had an arrest warrant for the crime of torture against journalist Lydia Cacho.

MEXICO CITY (apro) – The former governor of Puebla, Mario Marín, was arrested in Acapulco’s port by members of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Marín would be sent to Cancún, Quintana Roo, where authorities require him for the case of journalist Lydia Cacho, detained and tortured in 2005 on Marín’s orders.

The FGR confirmed the detention against Puebla’s former governor since there is an arrest warrant since 2019 for his alleged responsibility in the crime of torture against journalist Lydia Cacho.

In April of that year, Judge María Elena Suárez, head of the First Unitary Tribunal Twenty-Seventh Circuit, ordered the arrest of former governor Mario Marin and businessman Kamel Nacif.

The former chief of the Judicial Police of Puebla, Juan Sánchez Moreno, and the former deputy director of Judicial Orders, Hugo Adolfo Karam, were also arrested.

