Flights to Campeche are canceled due to increased infections in CDMX

After the inauguration of the Tourist Police booth in the Historic Center of Campeche, the head of the Tourism Secretariat, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, affirmed that the cancellation of flights from the three airlines that provide service from Mexico City to Campeche is due to the increase in COVID cases in the capital of the country and that is why they are restricting flights.

As a result of this, he said that there will be modifications in the runs to avoid discomfort among Campeche travelers who need to go to the capital to carry out a procedure or simply to visit a family member, since there are three flights canceled by Viva Aerobus, two by Volaris and one from Aeroméxico this Tuesday.

For now, he said, we must understand that even with the alert change to yellow in the entity, we must return to those care that placed us as a safe destination, with good management of health measures to offer national travelers a quality option in hotels, restaurants and other tourism sector of the entity.

He considered that the effects on the sector are minimal given that most of the visitors who arrive in Campeche do so through the highways or by bus, either personally, family or in a group, but generally it is by land that tourism arrives to the entity.

“What generally happens in these cases is a modification of the frequencies, if Viva Aerobus has four, perhaps they will operate two, that is, they reduce the number of trips so that there are no more losses than profits, at the end of the day they are companies and they must maintain their input of resources current, it is understandable, ” Tourism Secretariat, Jorge Manos Esparragoza concluded.

