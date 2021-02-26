First Account Surplus in decades for Mexico during 2020

(Reuters).- Mexico registered an annual current account surplus for the first time in at least 1 1/2 decades in 2020 as imports declined more sharply than exports during the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Bank said on Thursday, Feb. 25th.
The current account surplus in Latin America’s second-biggest economy was $26.6 billion last year, after a deficit of $4.2 billion during 2019, the bank said.
The surplus represented 2.4% of annual gross domestic product (GDP), and the largest since 1983, the bank said.
During the fourth quarter, the surplus was $17.4 billion, equivalent to 5.8% of GDP over the period.
Data published by the bank showed Mexico had posted an annual current account deficit every year since 2006, the latest one for which figures are available in its online data base.
Preliminary figures published last month by the national statistics office showed that Mexico’s exports fell by 9.3% last year, while imports tumbled by 15.8%.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Alexandra Hudson for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is Quintana Roo’s tourist corridor becoming a place of operation for drug traffickers?
Recent high-profile drug plane interceptions suggest.
-
Banco de Mexico is ready to help Financial Markets operate “smoothly”
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s central bank.
-
Is AMLO trying to break with the USMCA?
Ahead of Blinken meeting, Mexico president.
-
Bill Gates to AMLO: more education and less oil
Bill Gates reveals that if he.
-
Chichén Itzá will close for the second year during the Spring Equinox
Chichén Itzá will reopen its doors.
-
FBI Confirms Report of ‘Long, Cylindrical’ UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’ Over New Mexico
American Airlines pilots encountered a strange UFO over New Mexico..
-
Mayoral candidate executed by “sicario” in Puerto Morelos
The official under the command of.
-
Tulum police arrest gay couple for kissing in public (VIDEO)
“They can’t kiss in public because.
-
Yucatan State Security totally secretive regarding Las Americas execution
The Yucatan State Security authorities are.
-
Mexican meat companies to conquer China.
At least 50 producers are waiting.
Leave a Comment