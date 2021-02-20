Félix Salgado – AMLO’s candidate for governor accused of rape and sexual abuse.

Felix Salgado Macedonio’s candidacy shook Mexican society due to allegations of sexual abuse against him.



MEXICO CITY (El Universal) – In December 2016, a woman who worked with Felix Salgado Macedonio in the newspaper “La Jornada Guerrero” filed a criminal complaint against him before the F.G.E for the crime of “aggravated rape.”



According to a report by Héctor de Mauleón, a columnist for El Universal newspaper, “on January 2, 2017, the early attention unit of the Guerrero State Attorney General’s Office received a female person whose identity remained reserved under the initials J.D.G. She was going to file a complaint about rape against the now Morena senator, and then director of La Jornada Guerrero, Félix Salgado Macedonio.”



“According to the ministerial statement of the complainant, Salgado Macedonio sexually abused her on three occasions, in addition to the fact that he beat her and threatened her life,” reads his column.



A second accusation against Salgado Macedonio.

The State Attorney General’s Office (F.G.E.) informed that one of the two complaints about rape against the now Morena candidate for governor of Guerrero by law has expired.



The prosecutor’s office informed, through a statement, that the criminal action prescribed in the complaint about the crime of rape was filed last year by a woman identified as B.C.M. for events that allegedly occurred 22 years ago.



“In accordance with the provisions of article 92, concerning article 90 and other applicable articles of the Penal Code in force, at the time of the facts, the criminal action in favor of the accused has been extinguished,” reads the document.



According to her ministerial statement, the woman said that she was raped by Salgado Macedonio in 1998 when he was a PRD gubernatorial candidate for the second time. At that time, the woman declared she was a minor. She was 17 years old.



Writer Marxitania Ortega also accuses Salgado Macedonio of harassment.

The journalist and writer Marxitania Ortega has made public, through Facebook, an accusation of sexual harassment against the Morenista politician Félix Salgado Macedonio.



“I met him only four times. Once, at the presentation of my novel, at the Acapulco Cultural Center. He was drunk, and when he approached me, he did it in the worst way, lewdly, with an improper hug, to say the least. Do you know what it feels like at times like that? A lot of disgust” (SIC) said, Marxitania Ortega.



Protests against Salgado Macedonio

Hours before Felix Salgado Macedonio was registered as Morena’s candidate for Guerrero’s governorship, members of the National Feminist Collective staged a performance in front of the National Palace to show their rejection, as they assured he is accused of rape.



During the performance “A rapist in your way,” the feminists accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of covering up for a rapist.

