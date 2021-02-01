Federal Government awards part of fifth section of Maya Train to a Spanish company

The Government of Mexico announced the award of the construction of the southern section five of the Maya Train to a consortium that includes the Spanish construction company Acciona, for an amount of just over 17.8 billion pesos.

Thus, the work in this segment will be carried out by the consortium México Compañía Constructora, in joint participation with Acciona Infraestructuras México, Acciona Construcción and México Proyectos y Desarrollos.

“This company complied with all legal and administrative requirements” and “has the technical experience required to carry out a work of this magnitude, where rail and road infrastructure works, drainage, dirt roads, wildlife crossings are contemplated, as well as electrification works for the double track ”, the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) pointed out in a statement.

The awarded section corresponds to the route from Playa del Carmen to the Tulum Bypass, both located in the state of Quintana Roo, for whose construction nine Mexican and international consortia bid.

