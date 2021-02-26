FBI Confirms Report of ‘Long, Cylindrical’ UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’ Over New Mexico

American Airlines pilots encountered a strange UFO over New Mexico.

The “long, cylindrical object” looked like a “cruise missile type of thing,” one pilot said in a leaked radio transmission.

American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration have confirmed the encounter, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also aware of the report, but the nature of the UFO remains a mystery.

An American Airlines flight crew encountered an unidentified flying object over New Mexico on February 21. American Airlines has confirmed the strange incident, during which a “long, cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile” zipped over the Airbus A320, according to a pilot’s transmission obtained by The War Zone .

American Airlines Flight 2292 was en route from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday afternoon when it came into contact with the mysterious object at approximately 37,000 feet over northeastern New Mexico. Radio interceptor Steve Douglass captured Flight 2292’s transmission on the Albuquerque Center frequency of 127.850 MHz or 134.750 MHz.

In the transmission, which you can hear below, the American Airlines pilot reported:

“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this, but it looked like a long, cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing—moving really fast right over the top of us.”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZmUOZkSKCaY%3Fstart%3D0

Albuquerque Center didn’t respond to the pilot’s report because local air traffic interfered, Douglass wrote on his blog, Deep Black Horizon . American Airlines Flight 2292 safely landed in Phoenix shortly after the encounter.

American Airlines later confirmed with The War Zone the validity of the transmission:

Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.

