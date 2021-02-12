Environmental authorities propose to protect more than 2,500 cenotes in Yucatán

Through an initiative presented on Wednesday, Feb. 10th, by representative Kathia Bolio Pinelo, state legislators propose modifications to the Yucatan Environmental Protection Law to protect more than 2,500 cenotes in the area, in addition to insisting that these bodies of water be declared World Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The local deputy explained that through an agreement signed between the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), research, sanitation, and restoration works at caves and cenotes are currently being carried out in the state.

In addition, the work that both organizations carry out today is focused on insisting on the process before Unesco so that the cenotes of Yucatan are declared World Heritage of Humanity.

However, to add to these works, Bolio Pinelo proposes reforms to local laws to increase the protection of water bodies that are currently contaminated and some that are destined as open-air garbage dumps by locals.

He indicated that this initiative is good at this time since 2021 is internationally known as the Year dedicated to caves and karst.

“They are exceptional sites, but they are contaminated, so we consider it absolutely necessary that the laws be reformed for their protection,” he said.

These modifications propose sanitation, preservation, and protection campaigns for the cenotes, in addition to including environmental education and, above all, that those who have a cenote on their land are obliged to protect them and whoever is caught polluting may be subject to sanctions.

