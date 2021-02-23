Drug shipment seized in Yucatán was transported by officers of the National Guard

The narcotics were hidden in two wooden closets and in cardboard boxes in a redila truck

A shipment of approximately 450 kilograms of marijuana and 15 of methamphetamine (crystal), coming from the State of Mexico and bound for Quintana Roo, was secured on Feb. 20th, by agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) at a post control on the Campeche-Mérida highway. Two officers of the National Guard were arrested accused of drug trafficking.

The drugs were hidden in two wooden wardrobes and in cardboard boxes transported in a redila truck with State of Mexico license plates, and they were simulating a move.

However, with the support of a K-9 officer, which did the marking of the truck, the state police agents carried out an exhaustive review and confirmed the contents of the furniture and boxes.

The Yucatan State Public Security Secretariat detained the driver JCRM and his companion DWP, both 38 years old, originally from Tabasco and Puebla, respectively, who together with the vehicle and the drug, were made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The Federal Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) recognized that these two subjects arrested for drug trafficking are members of the National Guard.

The institution “irrefutably” disapproved of the agents’ actions and indicated that it instructed the Internal Affairs Unit to collaborate with the corresponding instances for the integration of the investigation file.

AMLO sought to overhaul the federal policing system by replacing the Federal Police with the National Guard (Guardia Nacional) arguing that corruption was unstoppable in the Federal Police. But it seems like there is corruption within this newly created corporation too.

