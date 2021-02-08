Drug dealer throws himself out of the window to escape from the FGR facility

A drug dealer who operates in the vicinity of the Morelos neighborhood, area of influence of the criminal organization La Unión Tepito in Mexico City, escaped yesterday from the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the Tacubaya neighborhood, Mayor Miguel’s office.
According to police sources, the drug dealer allegedly responds to the name of Jesús Guillermo Escareño Andrade, 27, who is accused of crimes against health.
The probable criminal was arrested along with two alleged accomplices after an operation by elements of the Federal Ministerial Police in Jesús Carranza street, Morelos neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc district of Mexico City.
Federal agents completed a search warrant issued by a federal judge, for which they entered the property, where they found the three people in possession of more than 20 kilograms of marijuana in flagrante delicto.
The detainees were transferred to the offices located on Avenida 1º. de Mayo, Colonia Tacubaya.
The sources consulted assured that when the detainees were going to be presented to the agent of the Federal Public Ministry for their probable responsibility in crimes against health, Escareño Andrade threw himself against a window that faces the avenue and fell outside the building, thus giving himself to escape.
They indicated that the suspect is wanted by the Federal Ministerial Police officers, in coordination with capital authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
