Drive-by-shooting in Las Americas leaves one dead

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Feb. 23, 2021).- A subject was shot to death this morning in the “Las Américas” subdivision, in the north of Mérida.

In an incident that is totally unusual for Mérida and the rest of Yucatan, a man was shot to death from a moving vehicle in Fraccionamiento Las Americas.

According to preliminary data, witnesses affirm that a man (whose identity is still unknown), was walking near a roundabout in Las Américas when a white vehicle approached him and several shots were fired from inside the vehicle, killing the man instantly.

Unofficial sources indicate that the victim could be a member of the military.

The area was immediately cordoned off and an operation by SSP agents was deployed to find the perpetrators.

It is recommended to take precautions due to the great police mobilization in the area.

Stay tuned for more information as it develops.

