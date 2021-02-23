Drive-by-shooting in Las Americas leaves one dead

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Feb. 23, 2021).- A subject was shot to death this morning in the “Las Américas” subdivision, in the north of Mérida.
In an incident that is totally unusual for Mérida and the rest of Yucatan, a man was shot to death from a moving vehicle in Fraccionamiento Las Americas.
According to preliminary data, witnesses affirm that a man (whose identity is still unknown), was walking near a roundabout in Las Américas when a white vehicle approached him and several shots were fired from inside the vehicle, killing the man instantly.
Unofficial sources indicate that the victim could be a member of the military.
The area was immediately cordoned off and an operation by SSP agents was deployed to find the perpetrators.
It is recommended to take precautions due to the great police mobilization in the area.
Stay tuned for more information as it develops.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Definitive suspension granted against the construction of the Mayan Train in Yucatan.
The Third District Court granted the.
-
Mexican Navy rescues boat crew adrift near Mahahual
The God of the Sea had.
-
U.S. Supreme Court forces Trump to disclose his taxes.
In a significant blow to the.
-
Emma Coronel, wife of Chapo Guzman, arrested
The spouse of Mexico’s biggest drug.
-
March 1st: Back to classes at private schools in Mexico
Eleven months after the closure of.
-
Texas Senator Ted Cruz slammed on Twitter for “photo op”
Just days after he was criticized.
-
Drug shipment seized in Yucatán was transported by officers of the National Guard
The narcotics were hidden in two.
-
Residents of “La Plancha” refuse to leave their property
The Yucatecan researcher of the Mayan.
-
Several flights between Merida and CDMX have been canceled
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- In order to save financial.
-
New company will offer jobs with perceptions up to 7 times higher than average in Yucatan
The head of the Ministry of.
Leave a Comment