Despite global economic crisis, 146.3 million USD of FDI come to Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Feb. 22, 2021).- Despite the economic crisis that the world, the country, and the state are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, foreign direct investment (FDI) to Yucatan last year reached a total of 2.9 billion pesos (146.3 million US dollars).

Despite the global economic crisis, FDI for Yucatán only contracted by 7.8 percent, well below the national average of 11.7 percent.

The Yucatecan figures went down from 3.1 billion pesos (158.7 million dollars) in 2019; to 2.9 billion pesos (146.3 million dollars) in 2020.

The main countries that bet on legal certainty, regulatory improvement and biosafety offered by the State were: United States, Spain, United Kingdom and Canada, revealed the Ministry of Economy of the federal Government.

For Yucatan, the origin of the main investments corresponds to the United States with 73.6 million dollars, Spain with 43 million US dollars, the United Kingdom with 7.6 million US dollars, and Canada with 7.3 million US dollars.

