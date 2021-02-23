Definitive suspension granted against the construction of the Mayan Train in Yucatan.

The Third District Court granted the suspension in three municipalities; the authorities must stop construction.

MERIDA Yucatan (Animal Politico) – A federal court, the Third District Court, granted the inhabitants of Yucatan the definitive suspension of the Mayan Train’s work for three municipalities in the state.

This cancellation is in addition to those granted in previous weeks against Section 3. The Third District Court, based in Yucatan, granted the Tren Maya project’s definitive suspension so that the authorities refrain from carrying out acts for the construction of new work, following the approval of its Environmental Impact Manifest.

As will be recalled, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, through the General Directorate of Environmental Impact and Risk (DGIRA), carried out a public consultation in July 2020.

In the consultation, some people detected the omission of specific annexes indicated in the Environmental Impact Statement of the “Mayan Train Phase 1” Project, but that was not integrated with the consulted file. As a result, they filed an injunction filed in the Third District Court in Yucatan.

On January 21, 2021, the Third Court granted the provisional suspension prohibiting new work on this project in the municipalities of Chocholá, Mérida, and Izamal.

On February 19, the Third District Court resolved the definitive suspension of the Mayan Train project. It maintained its initial decision to order a halt to execute new works to preserve the current state of affairs while the prominent lawsuit is being resolved.

The Kanan Human Rights collective, through its spokesman Miguel Angus, pointed out that “this definitive suspension is important. With it, we will be able to demand the right to public information and obtain a favorable sentence that can be materialized”.

Or the collective, it is important to stop the project to avoid irreparable damage to the rights of all people, specifically to public participation, activate transparency, and a healthy environment. They communicated that, for now, it remains to wait for the authorities to respond to the lawsuit and for a favorable ruling to be issued in the coming months.

For its part, Fonatur, through its local spokeswoman, Geraldine Martínez Estrada, reported on the weekly progress and said that in Section 3 it continued “with the excavation of rocky material, the construction of vehicular crossings and we finished the transversal drainage works in different subsections” so that the activity continues despite the suspensions.

