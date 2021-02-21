Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico rise to 179,797

Data presented by the Ministry of Health showed an increase of 832 deaths compared to Friday’s report.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico rose to 179,797 on Saturday.

The figure represents an increase of 832 deaths than the report presented on Friday at the National Palace. On the other hand, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 2,38,276, 7,785 more than in the previous report.

As for hospital occupancy, only three entities (Mexico City, Puebla, and the State of Mexico) report a rate of between 50 and 69 percent, said Christian Arturo Zaragoza Jimenez, director of Epidemiological Information.

He also pointed out that the number of people who have recovered after suffering from COVID-19 reached 1,590,696.

