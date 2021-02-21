Deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico rise to 179,797

Data presented by the Ministry of Health showed an increase of 832 deaths compared to Friday’s report.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico rose to 179,797 on Saturday.
The figure represents an increase of 832 deaths than the report presented on Friday at the National Palace. On the other hand, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus reached 2,38,276, 7,785 more than in the previous report.
As for hospital occupancy, only three entities (Mexico City, Puebla, and the State of Mexico) report a rate of between 50 and 69 percent, said Christian Arturo Zaragoza Jimenez, director of Epidemiological Information.
He also pointed out that the number of people who have recovered after suffering from COVID-19 reached 1,590,696.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is it just Ted Cruz, or have Americans been escaping to Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic?
Ted Cruz made headlines last week.
-
‘The Rock’ would seek the US presidency if the fans ask for it
Los Angeles, California (February 19, 2021).
-
Smiling Chihuahua dog goes viral
Thanks to a happy face on.
-
Municipality improves public lighting in the streets of Progreso and Chicxulub Puerto
Progreso, Yucatán (February 20, 2021).- The.
-
Guess who’s back – Trump will make his first public appearance as an ex-president in Florida.
“The Donald ” will participate in.
-
“Go steal elsewhere. Mexico is no longer a land of conquest” – AMLO to foreign companies.
López Obrador pointed out that in.
-
Plane departing from Cancun to Houston loses engine over the Gulf of Mexico.
The report made through official social.
-
Sunday with “heladez” and a new cold front for Monday.
The minimum temperature in Merida will.
-
Femicide arrested in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Feb. 20, 2021).- The.
-
Hugo López-Gatell tests positive for coronavirus
Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health and.
Leave a Comment