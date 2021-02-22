Cold Front 37 will keep cool evenings and mornings in the Yucatan Peninsula

MÉRIDA, Yuc., February 22, 2021.- In the next 24 hours, clear to partly cloudy skies are expected, with a probability of showers and intervals of showers. Warm to hot temperatures throughout the day and warm to mild at dawn.

The entry of humidity from the Caribbean Sea to the region, as well as a trough over the Yucatan peninsula, which will be induced by the proximity of cold front No. 37 in the Gulf of Mexico, will generate clear to partly cloudy sky conditions with probability for rains and intervals of showers in Yucatan, Campeche, and Quintana Roo.

Also, warm to hot temperatures are forecast during the day and mild to warm during the early morning. East direction wind changing in the afternoon to the north-northeast from 15 to 25 km / h with gusts greater than 45 km / h over the Campeche Sound.

The temperature forecast for the city of Mérida is in the range of 30 to 32 ° C as a maximum and 18 to 20 ° C as the minimum. For the rest of the state, the maximum for the south will be 32 to 34 ° C and the minimum for the south from 16 to 18 ° C.

During the Sunday in Yucatan, there were no significant rains. The maximum temperature was 32.5 ° C recorded in Peto and in Mérida the maximum was 29.2 ° C. The low of 11.0 ° C in Conkal.

Source: Conagua

