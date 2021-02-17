Cloudy Skies Forecasted For This Wednesday In Yucatan

Temperatures could reach 36 degrees Celsius yet, a new cold front is expected this Thursday

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The Yucatan Peninsula is expected to continue to generate some clear skies and cloudiness.

So far there is slim to no chance of rain in the states of Yucatan and Campeche, and there will be clear to cloudy skies with occasional drizzle in the north, south and coast of Quintana Roo.

Expected minimum temperatures are 16 to 19 degrees Celsius for the south of the state, cenotes belt and former henequen zone, and 19 to 22 degrees Celsius for the rest of the state.

Maximum temperatures will be between 32 to 36 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon.

There will be a southeast wind from 15 to 25 km/h and gusts higher than 45 km/h on the coast.

Weather Thursday, February 18

This Thursday the cold front 36 is expected to approach the Yucatan Peninsula, causing an increase in clouds during the afternoon-evening with a potential for heavy rains in the west, center and south of Yucatan.

The atmosphere during the day will be hot to very hot and mild to warm at night, with wind from southeast direction of 15 to 30 km/h in Quintana Roo changing in the afternoon-evening to northwest direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts higher than 50 km/h in the states of Yucatan and Campeche.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments