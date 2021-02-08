Check out Tom Brady’s LUXURY mansion worth 29 million US dollars! (VIDEO)

According to a video shared with TUDN, Tom Brady lives in one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Tampa Bay; The mansion belongs to former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter.

The sportsman’s luxurious home is approximately 6,700 square meters in size and has a market value of $ 29 million.

Inside the building, Tom Brady has five bathrooms, a game room and a cinema; among other luxuries. In addition, most of the rooms have an ocean view.

Tom Brady lives his first season as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after defending the New England Patriots for several years.

🤯 ¡Locura!



¿Dónde vive Tom Brady? Conoce la 'casita' del QB de Buccaneers. @GeorginaHolguin necesitaba azúcar y acudió a Brady, ¿qué ocurrió? 🤩 😱



🔴 En vivo 📺 TUDN pic.twitter.com/1WeJNzEXoI — Contacto Deportivo (@ContactoTUDN) February 2, 2021







