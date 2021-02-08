  • Entertainment,
    • Check out Tom Brady’s LUXURY mansion worth 29 million US dollars! (VIDEO)

    By on February 8, 2021

    According to a video shared with TUDN, Tom Brady lives in one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Tampa Bay; The mansion belongs to former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter. 

    The sportsman’s luxurious home is approximately 6,700 square meters in size and has a market value of $ 29 million. 

    Inside the building, Tom Brady has five bathrooms, a game room and a cinema; among other luxuries. In addition, most of the rooms have an ocean view.

    Tom Brady lives his first season as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after defending the New England Patriots for several years.

     



    Alejandro

