Catholic nuns ‘rented’ orphaned boys to priests and businessmen for sexual exploitation

KÖLN Germany (The Daily Beast) – A withheld report from public records narrates a horrific story of rape and sexual abuse against young orphan boys, facilitated by nuns belonging to the Catholic Archdiocese of Cologne in Germany, according to the Daily Beast.

The investigation’s findings, which concluded last month and stemmed from a lawsuit brought against the archdiocese by victims, have not been publicly released. Still, the contents of the report are said to have been leaked to several media outlets.

The Catholic Church investigation revealed that nuns “rented” 175 orphaned children to be sexually abused by businessmen and priests.

These events occurred during the 1960s and 1970s, so most of the abusers are already dead and will not answer for their crimes.

The Archdiocese of Cologne report was made after more than 15 victims demanded an investigation into sexual abuse and violence in Germany’s Catholic Church.

The 560-page report has been shared by several international media outlets, including The Daily Beast. Several prominent businessmen and clergymen are named, who “rented” orphans to nuns at a convent in Speyer.

Between 8 and 14 years of age, the children were forced to participate in orgies and were raped by several men. When they returned to the convent, they were punished by the nuns. The reason? Their clothes were wrinkled or because they were stained with semen.

The Archdiocese of Cologne told The Daily Beast that the report was not published that it did not fully explain the methodology of the investigation.

However, Bishop Karl-Heinz Wiesmann, who now heads the archdiocese, said the abuse report was “so brutal” that it would be too shocking to make public.

That’s why the victims have sued the church over the nuns’ actions of the Order of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer. They allege that the nuns would not allow them to be adopted and preferred to receive money to enable them to be raped.

The primary abusers reported in the story are now dead. Many of the victims have settled with the Catholic Church in Germany for financial compensation, which has prohibited them from joining the lawsuit.

The Archdiocese of Cologne plans to publish a new, revised report in March of this year on the case.

