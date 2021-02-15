Cancun family vacation ends up in tragedy

Vacations end in a family tragedy in the hotel zone of Cancun: a baby just one-year-old died after falling into a pool. Although she was rushed to the hospital, the little girl did not resist.

According to preliminary information, the events occurred in a Pok Ta Pok hotel in the Cancun hotel zone.

The social worker from the General Hospital, to where the minor was taken, reported that the little girl entered the hospital last Friday night, to receive urgent medical attention, but there was nothing to do.

The father of little Andrés, N, 27 years old and originally from Colombia, said that on the day of the accident, they lost sight of the little girl for about 15 minutes . At first they believed that the girl was with other relatives with whom they came on vacation to Cancun, however, after that time they looked for her and unfortunately they found her in the pool.

Immediately, the hotel staff took the little girl to the Quirúrgica del Sur private clinic and from there, she was transferred to the General Hospital “Jesús Kumate Rodríguez”, where she unfortunately died.

