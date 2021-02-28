Campeche is back to Green in the Epidemiological Traffic Light

As of Monday, March 1st, two states will go green: Campeche and Chiapas. Meanwhile, 10 will be in orange and 10 in yellow.

The state of Campeche will return to green on Monday, in which it remained for four months until at the end of last January it fell back to yellow due to the increase in its epidemic activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In the evening press conference this Friday, Feb. 26th, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, presented the update of the risk traffic light for the country, which will be in effect from March 1 to 14.

During the first two weeks of February, Campeche was yellow on the Epidemiological Traffic Light

The official stressed that the epidemic curve and the levels of hospitalizations show a decrease at the national level, which has allowed that there are no more states at the maximum level of risk (red traffic light).

“Viral activity in general has been decreasing little by little thanks to the actions of the authorities and society,” he said.

In this way, Chiapas and Campeche will now be located at a green traffic light, which is the lowest level of risk.

For the first time in almost a year of a pandemic, not a state remains in the red while 10 entities will be in orange: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Yucatán.

The remaining 20 were declared in yellow: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Quintana Roo, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala,, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Source: Expansion

