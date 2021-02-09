Businesses register their scales to Profeco

With the pandemic, the calibration service of measuring systems used by businesses, such as gas stations, tortilla shops and even fabric stores, has been reduced.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).- The Profeco (Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor) reported that the pandemic reduced the service of calibration of measurement systems used by various businesses, such as gas stations, tortilla shops, even fabric stores, since of the thousand services they do per year, only 700 were given in 2020, due to the closure of several businesses by the official provisions or because they did it for good.

The person in charge of the office, Jorge Alberto Angulo Bermejo, informed that the companies that contract the calibration service are the ones where scales are used, parking lots with time clocks among others.

The presence of Covid-19 has slowed down this process, since there is a backlog of 300 businesses that stopped performing this calibration process, most of them because they closed definitively or are just barely reactivated.

“The goal we have for 2021 is to calibrate 1,000 businesses in addition to the missing ones from last year, so we hope to meet this goal,” said the official.

Many of the revisions, he assures, are the result of a citizen’s complaint where they report where something like a gas station is located that does not provide the full liters, a situation that is done through the central offices’ telephone line.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments