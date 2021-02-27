Beach closed due to shark sighting in Quintana Roo

The black flag is until further notice.

XCALACOCOCO BEACH Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – Through its social networks, the Secretariat of Civil Protection, Risk Prevention, and Firefighters of Solidaridad alerted locals and tourists about the sighting of sharks on Xcalacoco beaches, for which the beach is under a black flag, and the entrance to bathers was prohibited.

The agency indicated that there are several specimens of sharks that have been reported. The black flag means that entry to the sea is prohibited.

The Solidaridad City Hall also issued its own communiqué. The black flag is until further notice.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments